Washington: After Iran launched multiple rockets at US’s Al Asad airbase in Iraq in the wee hours of Wednesday, in retaliation to the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, oil prices registered a spike of over 4.5 per cent.

The benchmark WTI jumped as much as 4.53 per cent to $65.54 a barrel before settling down slightly after Iran unleashed its first response to the US assassination of military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Notably, the tensions between Iran and the US have soared after the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in an American airstrike near Baghdad airport last week.

Today’s attack appears to be the first retaliatory strike by Iran in the wake of the US drone strike that killed the Iranian Quds Force commander General.

The White House said that President Donald Trump was informed of the attack and is in contact with his national security team, while state-run Iranian media are saying that the Revolutionary Guards mounted the attack.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” Donald Trump said in a tweet.