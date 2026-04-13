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Oil supply likely to be severely disturbed by US blockade; Millions of gallons would not reach consumers, Asia at high-risk

Oil supply likely to be severely disturbed by US blockade; Millions of gallons would not reach consumers, Asia at high-risk

According to the US military, this blockade will impact all Iranian ports situated along the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

This blockade signifies that 2 million barrels of Iranian oil will be withheld from the global market every day.

New Delhi: The US military initiated a blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas on Monday, 13 April 2026. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that, effective 6:30 PM Iran Standard Time, a blockade has been enforced against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal regions.

Iranian Oil Will Be Withheld

This blockade signifies that 2 million barrels of Iranian oil will be withheld from the global market every day, which equates to approximately 310 million liters of crude oil. Halting oil shipments from Iran will sever a vital source of supply for global markets. According to data from Kpler, Iran exported 1.84 million barrels of crude oil per day in March, and has shipped 1.71 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in April; in comparison, the average daily export for the entire year of 2025 stood at 1.68 million barrels.

Kpler is a leading data and analytics firm that provides real-time data, analytics, and insights on over 40 commodities involved in global trade—including crude oil, refined products, LNG, LPG, and natural gas.

However, prior to the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, a sudden surge in Iran’s oil production was observed. According to Kpler’s data, by the beginning of this month, more than 180 million barrels of oil had already been loaded onto vessels.

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Trump’s Warning as the Blockade Begins

Immediately following the commencement of the US blockade on Iranian ports, US President Trump issued a stern and aggressive warning. Trump declared that any vessel attempting to breach this blockade would be attacked.

Which Importers Have Been Most Affected?

Prior to the conflict, the majority of Iran’s oil exports were shipped to China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil. Last month, the US announced waivers on sanctions, allowing other buyers—including India—to import Iranian oil. On Monday, two vessels carrying Iranian oil arrived in India. However, the ongoing blockade could disrupt supply chains for countries across Asia.

Before the conflict, approximately 20% of the world’s oil and natural gas exports passed through the Strait of Hormuz. The bulk of this cargo was destined for Asia, the world’s largest oil-importing region.

Which Iranian Ports Will be Affected?

According to the US military, this blockade will impact all Iranian ports situated along the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Out of Iran’s total of 11 major ports, 8 southern ports will be completely blockaded.

These ports are: Kharg Island, Bandar Abbas, Asaluyeh, Chabahar, Bushehr, Bandar Mahshahr, Asaluyeh, and Bandar Jask.

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