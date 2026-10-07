Oil tanker carrying 23 Indians seafarers hit by Ukraine drone off Russia; All crew members rescued

An oil tanker carrying 23 Indian crew members caught fire after a suspected Ukrainian drone attack off Russia’s Black Sea coast. All crew members were rescued, while firefighters struggled to control the intense blaze on the vessel.

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Oil tanker carrying 23 Indians seafarers hit by Ukraine drone off Russia; All crew members rescued (Image: X.com)

A Liberian-flagged oil tanker carrying 23 Indian crew members caught fire after being hit by a suspected Ukrainian drone attack in the Black Sea near Russia’s resort city of Sochi. The Russian Transport Ministry said the tanker was targeted by naval drones, causing crude oil on board to catch fire. The blaze was so intense that firefighters were initially unable to approach the vessel and put out the flames.

All 23 crew members were rescued from the tanker, according to Russian authorities. One crew member was reportedly injured in the incident.

The ministry said firefighters would make another attempt to control the fire once its intensity decreases. It also said crude oil was burning on the surface of the Black Sea.

Videos and images from Sochi showed bright flames burning offshore as thick black smoke rose into the sky. Authorities moved to restrict access to beaches and parts of the coastline as a precaution.

A large fire is burning on the water off Sochi tonight, with footage showing a long line of flame and a massive black smoke column visible across the city — consistent with burning oil from a tanker. Ukrainian-aligned accounts claim the tanker was hit. Russian sources say only that a vessel near the port is on fire with the cause unknown. — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 6, 2026

The incident took place near Sochi, a major Russian tourist destination with a population of nearly 500,000. Videos shared online showed huge flames lighting up the sea, while thick black smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

Sochi Mayor Andrey Prokopenko said access to parts of the coastline and beaches was being restricted following the incident.

Another ship incident near Romania

The tanker attack came just a day after another vessel caught fire and sank off Romania’s Black Sea coast. One person was killed in that incident, while another remained missing.

Ukraine said the tanker attack near Sochi was carried out by Russia, although Moscow blamed Ukrainian naval drones for the latest incident.

Commercial shipping in the Black Sea has increasingly come under threat since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Both countries have targeted infrastructure linked to their opponent’s economy and military supply chains.

Russia has recently stepped up attacks on commercial vessels carrying Ukrainian grain near Romania, which is a member of the European Union. Ukraine, meanwhile, has defended attacks on Russian oil facilities, saying they are a response to Russia’s repeated drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Black Sea shipping under growing risk

The latest incident comes amid continuing attacks by Russia and Ukraine on energy infrastructure and commercial ships operating in and around the Black Sea. Russia has in recent days targeted cargo vessels carrying Ukrainian grain near the Romanian coast. Ukraine, meanwhile, has attacked Russian oil and energy facilities, describing the strikes as retaliation for Russia’s repeated attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Both countries have indicated that they are preparing to step up their military operations further.

Russia has also intensified attacks on Kyiv, including daytime drone strikes and attacks on important bridges, leading to severe traffic disruptions across the Ukrainian capital.

Earlier Ukrainian strikes on oil facilities in southern Russia have also caused environmental problems, including oil leaks and the temporary closure of beaches.