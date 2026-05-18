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Oman Sea will turn into graveyard for US forces: Iran warns US over naval blockade of Hormuz

‘Oman Sea will turn into graveyard for US forces’: Iran warns US over naval blockade of Hormuz

Iran has threatened the US and said that if the US Navy does not end the siege, it will make the Oman Sea its graveyard.

(File Photo: Xinhua)

New Delhi: Iran has threatened the US and said that if the US Navy does not end the siege, it will make the Oman Sea its graveyard. Mohsen Rezaee, a member of Tehran’s Expediency Council and former commander of the IRGC, has asked the US to lift the blockade from Iranian ports as soon as possible. He said that the Iranian army is ready for further war.

Speaking on Iran’s state television, Mohsen Rezaee issued a direct warning to the US, saying, “We advise the US military to end this siege before the Sea of ​​Oman becomes your graveyard.” The former IRGC commander called the US blockade of Iranian ports an act of war and said it was Tehran’s right to confront it.

Siege Causing Damage Around The World

Rezaee said that the longer the US drags out the naval blockade of Iran, the greater the damage will be to countries around the world. However, he said that diplomatic efforts to end the impasse are ongoing. He emphasized that the onus is on Washington to prove its true intent on this endeavour.

Rezaee’s warning comes at a time when US President Trump has openly warned Iran that it has very little time. Trump said that if Iran does not act quickly on the US peace proposal, nothing will be left. He said that Iran has very little time left.

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US, Iran Share 5 Conditions With Each Other

Before this, America had sent 5 conditions to Iran to come to the negotiation table. It calls for Iran to hand over enriched uranium, keep only one nuclear power plant operational, drop demands for reparations and end the war on all fronts. Along with this, the seized assets of Iran will remain blocked.

In return, Iran has also set 5 conditions, in which it demanded the end of military operations in the entire region, including Lebanon, the lifting of sanctions on Iran, and the release of seized Iranian assets. It also demanded compensation for war losses and recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over Hormuz.

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