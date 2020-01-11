New Delhi: Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman passed away, the state media announced today, with mentioning the reason behind his death. Reports claimed that Sultan had been receiving treatment in Europe for cancer since 2014.

The 79-year-old leader, who had ruled the Gulf Arab state, since he took over in a bloodless coup in 1970, breathed his last on Friday evening. A three-day mourning for the public and private sectors has been declared.

Sultan was unmarried and had no heir or designated successor. Within three days of the throne falling vacant, the Royal Family Council, which consists of 50 male members will elect a new sultan, following sultanate’s Basic Statute.

If they fail to agree, a council of military and security officials, chairmen of the Supreme Court and heads of the two consultative assemblies will enthrone the person whose name has been secretly recorded by the Sultan in a sealed envelope.

About Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said

Born on November 18, 1940, in Salalah, the capital of Oman’s southern province of Dhofar, the late Sultan was a direct descendant of the founder of the Al Bu Said dynasty. He was educated in India and at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.

He returned to Oman in 1964 after completing his military training with the British army in Germany.