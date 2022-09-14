London: At a time when COVID cases are steadily going down in several countries, a new subvariant of the omicron Covid variant called as BA.4.6 is quickly gaining traction in the US. The new variant is now confirmed to be spreading in the UK as well.Also Read - ‘Feel Good Factor': This US-based Firm Pays 10% Hike to Its Outgoing Employees During Notice Period

The latest document on Covid variants from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated that during the week beginning August 14, BA.4.6 accounted for 3.3 per cent of samples in the UK. It has since grown to make up around 9 per cent of sequenced cases. Also Read - Southern California: Thousands Evacuated Due To Heavy Rains And Mudslides

New variant found in many countries

According to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.4.6 now accounts for more than 9 per cent of recent cases across the US. The new variant has also been identified in many other countries around the world apart from US and the UK. Also Read - US Inflation Still Stubbornly High Despite August Slowdown

Should we be worried?

The experts in the matter say that BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of omicron. BA.4 was first detected in January 2022 in South Africa and has since spread around the world alongside the BA.5 variant.

However, it is not clear how BA.4.6 has emerged, but it’s possible it could be a recombinant variant. Recombination happens when two different variants of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) infect the same person, at the same time.