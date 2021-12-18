Geneva: The case of Omicron variant of coronavirus are doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday, according to Reuters’ report. The cases of the new variant of COVID-19 have been reported in at least 89 countries till now.Also Read - Reinfection Risk With Omicron Is 5.4 Times Greater Than Delta: Study

“Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus’ ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility, or a combination of both,” Reuters report said citing WHO updates. Also Read - India Could See 14 Lakh Cases Daily: Govt Draws Parallel With The UK As Omicron Tally Crosses 100 Mark

As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. However, the new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 25. On November 26, the global body named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as “Omicron’ and classified Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’. Also Read - Chandigarh Reschedules Winter Vacation In Govt Schools Amid Omicron Concerns. Details Here

“There are still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron,” the WHO, adding that more data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity, said the Reuters’ report. It added, “There are still limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron.”

Meanwhile, cases of Omicron variant crossed the 100 make in tally in India on Friday affecting 11 states and UTs across the country. With the number of Omicron cases rapidly rising across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) urged people to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings, and observe low-intensity festivities.

The Central government also warned it is likely that the spread of the new variant will outpace the Delta where there is community transmission.