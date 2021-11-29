New Delhi: The Omicron variant of coronavirus, first identified in South Africa, has been reported in at least 12 other countries despite strict travel curbs being imposed by many nations, reported news agency Bloomberg. Most have so far reported imported cases spotted in travelers from the African nation and other places. But the spread reveals the difficulties of curtailing new strains of COVID-19.Also Read - Omicron Variant Poses 'Very High' Risk Globally, Says WHO; Warns of 'Severe' Consequences | Key Points

Israel, for instance, said a confirmed case who arrived from Malawi rode on a bus from Tel Aviv, the Bloomberg report said. Italy’s first case traveled around the country for days before testing positive, it added. The numbers of infections as well as hospitalisation have risen dramatically in South Africa, where Omicron was discovered by scientists. But this may also be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with Omicron. Also Read - Omicron Variant: AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria's Stern Warning People Should NOT Ignore | Read Here

Researchers worldwide are racing to understand the full impact of the newly discovered strain with governments banning travelers from South Africa and nearby countries on concerns Omicron could evade the protection of vaccines or fuel new Covid surges. Also Read - Flying to Karnataka Amid Looming Omicron Threat? Know Fresh Guidelines Here

Here’s a list of countries where Omicron cases have been reported so far:

South Africa: Early samples of PCR tests showed that 90% of 1,100 new cases reported midweek in the South African province that includes Johannesburg were caused by the new variant. Botswana: At least 19 cases have been detected until now. UK: At least three confirmed cases, all linked to travel in South Africa. Germany: Two cases in travelers who arrived at Munich airport from South Africa, AFP reported, citing regional officials. Netherlands: 13 cases detected among travelers from South Africa. Denmark: Two cases in arrivals from South Africa. Belgium: Single case reported. Israel: One confirmed case and other suspected ones, as of November 27. Italy: One case who moved around the country before testing positive. Czech Republic: One case, according to local media. Hong Kong SAR: Two cases quarantined in hotel. Australia: Two cases in Australia’s New South Wales state. Both had traveled from South Africa. Canada: Two cases who had recently traveled from Nigeria.

(With agency inputs)