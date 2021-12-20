New Delhi: As the fast-spreading omicron variant starts to take hold across the world, especially in the United States, a healthcare expert has warned that Americans are just “sitting ducks for the next wave” of COVID-19. Recommending booster shots to fight the new variant, Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told CNBC that Americans might not be ready for the fast-spreading variant of coronavirus. Topol said, “We’re lagging behind what we need to get out to the American public” in terms of boosters and what the U.S. considers fully vaccinated.Also Read - UK Reports More Than 12,000 Fresh Omicron Cases In Last 24 Hours

“We’re in omicron land now and to have the most protection people need to get boosted,” he added. Topol’s comments came as strained US hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant while doctors are warning of yet another challenge. Also Read - Tanzania National Studying In Gujarat Tests Positive For Omicron; India's Tally At 152

Earlier on Sunday, the White House’s top medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” while President Joe Biden prepared to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans. Dr. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.” Also Read - Omicron In India: Six More Cases Detected In Maharashtra, National Tally Touches 153

The prospect of a winter chilled by a wave of coronavirus infections is a severe reversal from the optimism projected by Biden some 10 months ago when he suggested at a CNN town hall that the country would essentially be back to normal by this Christmas. Biden has been careful not to overpromise, yet confidence in the country has been battered by an unrelenting wave of COVID-19 mutations and variations that have left many Americans emotionally exhausted, dispirited and worried about infections.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tried to defend the president’s earlier promise in a separate interview Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The administration is expecting a series of breakthrough infections with the surge of holiday travelers. Fauci said most people who have been vaccinated and gotten a booster should be fine if they take precautions such as wearing masks in crowded settings including airports.

Biden plans to speak Tuesday on the status of the fight against COVID-19 and discuss government help for communities in need of assistance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. She also said he will be “issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”

Fauci was asked on CNN whether he expected a record number of cases — and what about hospitalizations and deaths. “Yes, well, unfortunately, I think that that is going to happen,” he said. Fauci told NBC the president would again urge people to get the booster shot, highlight increased availability of testing, discuss “surge teams” for besieged hospitals and explain how important it is to provide vaccines for the rest of the world.

“The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading, its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world, really,” Fauci said. “And if you look even here in the United States, you have some regions that start off with a few percent of the isolates that are positive, now going up to 30%, 40%, and some places 50%.”

Psaki’s announcement Saturday on Twitter came after Vice President Kamala Harris said in a Los Angeles Times interview that the Biden administration “didn’t see delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn’t see delta coming.” She added: “We didn’t see omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”

The vice president’s words raised doubts as to the administration’s strategy for addressing the pandemic. Biden had effectively declared independence from the virus at a White House celebration on July Fourth to mark progress with vaccinations inside the United States, yet the global nature of the pandemic meant that the disease could evolve as others around the world waited for immunization.

Fauci told NBC he saw the variants coming and he thought Harris’ statement “was taken a bit out of context,” adding he believed she was referring to “the extraordinary number of mutations … particularly with omicron. No one had expected it that much but we were well-prepared and expected that we were going to see variants.”

Omicron Cases Doubling

According to the World Health Organization, Omicron cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days with documented spread. And in the US, it’s expected to become the “dominant strain” in the coming weeks, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the US is now facing a resurgent coronavirus as the pandemic marches into its third year: The country was averaging 126,967 new cases per day as of Saturday, up from an average of just over 70,000 new cases per day at the beginning of November.

Meanwhile, as per data provided by the US Department of Health and Human Services, over 69,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 across the US and more than 20% of all ICU beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients.

The Vaccinated

According to CDC data, about 61.4% of the total US population is fully vaccinated, and about 32.1% of fully vaccinated adults have received a booster, which health officials point to as a crucial line of defense against the Omicron variant. And yet many who are eligible for a booster shot have not gotten one.