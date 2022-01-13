Geneva: Amid a massive surge of COVID-19 cases across India and the rest of the world, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the Omicron variant is a “dangerous virus” particularly for those who are unvaccinated. “While Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who are unvaccinated,” the WHO chief said during a media briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday.Also Read - Covaxin Booster Shown To Neutralize Omicron And Delta Variants of COVID: Bharat Biotech

He said this huge spike in infections is being driven by the Omicron variant, which is rapidly replacing Delta in almost all countries. Also Read - Hospitalization Less For Omicron, Says Health Ministry; Delhi, Maharashtra And Bengal 'Emerging As States of Concern' | Key Points

The WHO chief mentioned Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination rate and said “in Africa, more than 85 per cent of people are yet to receive a single dose of vaccine. We cannot end the acute phase of the pandemic unless we close this gap.” Also Read - Omicron May be Headed for a Rapid Drop in US and Britain, Say Scientists

“We are making progress. In December, COVAX shipped more than double the number of doses it shipped in November, and in the coming days, we expect COVAX to ship its 1 billionth vaccine dose,” he stated.

He further stated that some of the supply constraints we faced last year are now starting to ease, but we still have a long way to go to reach our target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the population of every country by the middle of this year.

90 countries have still not reached the 40 per cent target, and 36 of those countries have vaccinated less than 10 per cent of their populations, he added.

“WHO and our partners are actively supporting these countries to overcome the bottlenecks they face, in leadership and coordination, lack of supply visibility, short shelf-life of donated vaccines, limited cold chain capacity, vaccine confidence, health worker shortages, and competing priorities,” he added.