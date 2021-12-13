London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that the first patient had died after contracting the omicron variant, Sky News reported. On Monday, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid had said that the authorities might order closure of schools in England if the Omicron cases continue to rise.Also Read - Ahead of Christmas Travel Season, Cuba Tightens Covid Curbs | Key Points

"When it comes to our fight against the pandemic there are no guarantees," Javid told LBC radio on Monday, as he detailed plans to offer all adults in England a booster vaccination by the end of December. "We are once again in a race between the vaccine and the virus," a Mint report said quoting Bloomberg.