New York/New Delhi: Omicron's latest subvariant BA.2.12.1, responsible for about one-fourth of COVID-19 cases in the US, shows that the virus is not showing any signs of decline even over two years after it was first detected in humans. BA.2.12.1 has also been detected in Australia and New Zealand. Preliminary research suggests it is about 25 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 subvariant that is currently dominant nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to virologists, although the SARS-CoV-2 virus has repeatedly changed its structure and chemistry, it still has abundant evolutionary space to explore, Washington Post reported. While existing vaccination can still reduce the risk of severe COVID disease, the variants can evade many of the neutralising antibodies that are the immune system's front line of defence.

"It's evolving at a fairly rapid rate. I do think we need to aggressively consider whether we should update vaccines, and do it soon," Jesse Bloom, a computational biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle was quoted as saying. "The evolution is much more rapid and expansive than we initially estimated," added Michael Osterholm, infectious-disease expert at the University of Minnesota. "Every day I wake up, I fear there will be a new subvariant that we will have to consider. . . We're seeing sub-variants of sub-variants," he added.

Here are top 7 points for this big story on Omicron: