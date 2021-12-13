Amid the rising cases of the new covid variant, Omicron, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday said that the authorities might order closure of schools in England. This comes after UK witnessed a major spike in the Omicron cases. “When it comes to our fight against the pandemic there are no guarantees,” Javid told LBC radio on Monday, as he detailed plans to offer all adults in England a booster vaccination by the end of December. “We are once again in a race between the vaccine and the virus,” a Mint report quoting Bloomberg.Also Read - Omicron Variant May Outpace Delta Variant In Spreading Speed, Reduce Vaccine Efficacy: WHO

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country faces an emergency over omicron and announced an accelerated booster program to get the country through the crisis. Johnson also said the National Health Service will need to match its best vaccination day yet — 844,000 in March — and then must beat it "day after day" to achieve the target of offering all adults a booster by the New Year.

The UK government on Sunday raised the country's coronavirus alert level from three to four due to the rapid increase of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, recording another 1,239 cases to take the total to 3,137.

The alert level has been raised by the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of all parts of the United Kingdom – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – on the advice of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The CMOs said that early evidence shows that the new variant, first detected in South Africa, is spreading faster than the Delta variant with the first hospitalisations now underway.

“Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from Omicron is reduced. Data on the severity will become clearer over the coming weeks but hospitalisations from Omicron are already occurring and these are likely to increase rapidly,” Professor Chris Whitty (England), Professor Sir Michael McBride (Northern Ireland), Professor Gregor Smith (Scotland), Dr Frank Atherton (Wales) and NHS England National Medical Director, Professor Stephen Powis, said in a joint statement.

“When vaccine protection is reduced in the way that is happening with Omicron it is essential to top up that protection with a booster. Both booster vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) increase the immune response substantially and show good effectiveness although with some reduction compared to Delta,” they said.