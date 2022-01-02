London: Amid rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in United Kingdom, the British government has asked public sector managers to test their contingency plans for “worst case scenarios” of 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 25 per cent staff absence in a effort to minimise disruption. The government has also tasked ministers with developing “robust contingency plans” for workplace absences, as rising cases could see up to a quarter of staff off work, reported BBC.Also Read - Omicron: Germany Announces Fourth Booster Dose, Britain May Follow

Due to rising caseload of COVID-19 in UK, a large numbers of people are unable to go to work and are self-isolating. This has particularly affected workplaces where work from home is not possible.

“So far, disruption caused by Omicron has been controlled in most parts of the public sector, but public sector leaders have been asked to test plans against worst case scenarios of workforce absence of 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 25 per cent,” the Cabinet Office said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked ministers to work closely with their respective sectors to develop robust contingency plans, it added.

The impact of Omicron on workforces in supply chains, public services and schools is being closely monitored, the statement said, adding that mitigations are being considered include asking for volunteers such as retired teachers to go back to work.

“There is work ongoing to identify potential regulatory, policy or operational changes which could minimise or alleviate potential disruption,” the Cabinet Office said.

The daily number of new COVID-19 infections across the United Kingdom rose to a record 189,846 on Friday.

(With inputs from Reuters)