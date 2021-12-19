The United Kingdom on Sunday reported more than 12,000 further confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the latest daily figures provided by health authorities on Sunday. The UK Health Security Agency said on Twitter there had been an additional 12,133 confirmed cases of Omicron over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,101.Also Read - Tanzania National Studying In Gujarat Tests Positive For Omicron; India's Tally At 152