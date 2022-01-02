New Delhi: In view of rising COVID cases, all eyes are on the Omicron variant as several studies are being conducted on the new variant. Even as Omicron is considered to be “mild”, a Zoe COVID app study revealed new symptoms of the new variant including nausea and loss of appetite. The symptoms of coronavirus generally include continuous cough, loss or change in sense of smell or taste or a high temperature, according to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), Daily Express reported. However, some people have reported fresh symptoms of COVID – nausea and a loss of appetite.Also Read - COVID Boosters Raise Vaccine Effectiveness Against Omicron By 88%: UK Studies

What are the new symptoms of Omicron

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Headache

Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London, said these are common symptoms in those who tend to be double-jabbed or even boosted. "Quite a few of them had nausea, slight temperature, sore throats and headaches," Spector was quoted as saying.

What are the 4 most common symptoms of Omicron

Cough

Fatigue

Congestion

Runny nose

According to a analysis by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the first 43 cases investigated in the US, the four common symptoms of Omicron variant are cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose

Is Omicron milder than Delta variant

Recent preliminary studies have stated that Omicron appears to be “milder” than the Delta variant wave. People infected are between 40 and 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospitals.

Research from an Imperial College London study and Scottish paper Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19, states that people with Omicron are 15 to 20 per cent less likely to need hospital treatment. They are 40 to 45 per cent less likely to require an overnight stay in hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)