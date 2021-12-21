New Delhi: As the Omicron variant of Coronavirus spreading rapidly across the globe, scientists analyzing ‘highly transmissible’ infections have reported that there is one common symptom among such patients studied in South Africa and i.e, a sore throat. For the unversed, more than 70 countries have reported cases of Omicron. Earlier last week, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Ghebreyesus had stated that ‘Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn’t been detected yet.Also Read - India's Omicron Tally Touches 200-Mark, Maharashtra and Delhi Top List: 10 Points

“While doctors have noted a slightly different set of symptoms among the patients diagnosed with Omicron, the most common early sign includes a scratchy throat and nasal congestion”, India Today quoted Dr. Ryan Noach, South Africa-based Discovery Health CEO as saying. Also Read - US Records First Death Linked to Omicron Variant, Man was 'Unvaccinated': Report

Moreover, the symptoms were also found in patients diagnosed with Omicron in the United Kingdom. During an analysis of cases between December 3 and December 10, experts found that cold-like symptoms were the most common signs of the new variant of coronavirus. Also Read - As Omicron Hits 41 States of US, Experts Warn of 'Viral Blizzard' of COVID-19

Other Symptoms of Omicron

Dry cough: People infected with Omicron may experience dry cough.

Fatigue, exhaustion: Omicron may lead to fatigue or extreme exhaustion. A person may feel overtired, experience low energy and may have a strong desire to rest, which can disrupt everyday activities.

Scratchy throat: As per the South African doctor, Angelique Coetzee, individuals infected with the Omicron complained of “scratchy” throat rather than sore throat, which is unusual. While the two may be similar to an extent, the former may correlate more with irritation of the throat while the latter is more painful.

Mild fever: The new COVID variant may induce mild body temperature that gets better on its own, as per Dr. Coetzee.

US Reports First Death From Omicron

The United States has reported its first death from the highly transmissible variant. An unvaccinated man in his 50s with underlying health conditions is believed to have been the first American to die from the Omicron variant of Covid, reports said.

The death comes as Omicron is spreading rapidly throughout the US, replacing Delta as the dominant strain and accounting for over 73 per cent of new weekly cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest estimates.