London: A study has warned that the United Kingdom could witness 25,000 and 75,000 deaths due to Omicron variant of coronavirus over the next five months if no additional restrictions are implemented. If reports are to be believed, the number of Omicron cases in Britain has nearly doubled. Last week, 249 cases were confirmed, which took the country's total tally to 817.

Meanwhile, the new study, by researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and South Africa's Stellenbosch University, suggested that the 'highly transmissible' strain could potentially cause more COVID cases and hospitalisations in the country than during the wave of January 2021, if additional control measures like restrictions on indoor hospitality, closure of some entertainment venues, and limits on gathering sizes are avoided.

"These results suggest that the introduction of Omicron B.1.1.529 variant in England will lead to a substantial increase in SARS-CoV2 transmission, which, in the absence of strict control measures, has the potential for substantially higher case rate than those recorded during the Alpha winter wave in 2020-21. This is due to Omicron's apparent high transmissibility and ability to infect individuals with existing immunity to SARS-CoV2 from prior infection or from vaccination," The Indian Express reported quoting the study.

PM Boris Johnson Bats For Booster Dose

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that Britain faces a ‘tidal wave’ of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it. In a televised statement, Johnson said everyone age 18 and older will be offered a third shot of vaccine by the end of this month in response to the omicron “emergency.” The previous target was the end of January. He said cases of the highly transmissible variant are doubling every two to three days in Britain, and “there is a tidal wave of omicron coming.”

”And I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need,” Johnson said. “But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we can all bring our level of protection back up.”

He announced a “national mission” to deliver booster vaccines, with pop-up vaccination centers and seven-day-a-week getting extra support from teams of military planners and thousands of volunteer vaccinators. Johnson’s Dec. 31 target applies to England. The other parts of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are also expected to speed up their vaccination campaigns.

Johnson’s statement came hours after the government raised the country’s official coronavirus threat level, warning the rapid spread of the omicron variant had pushed the U.K. into risky territory.

The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the 1of the highly transmissible new strain “adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and health care services” at a time when COVID-19 is already widespread. They recommended raising the alert level from 3 to 4 on a 5-point scale. The top level, 5, indicates authorities think the health care system is about to be overwhelmed.

The doctors said early evidence shows omicron is spreading much faster than the currently dominant delta variant, and that vaccines offer less protection against it. British officials say omicron is likely to replace delta as the dominant strain in the U.K. within days.

“Data on severity will become clearer over the coming weeks but hospitalizations from omicron are already occurring and these are likely to increase rapidly,” they said.

Existing Vaccines Appear Less Effective

The UK Health Security Agency says existing vaccines appear less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, though preliminary data show that effectiveness appears to rise to between 70% and 75% after a third vaccine dose.

More than 80% of people age 12 and up in Britain have received two doses of vaccine, and 40% of adults have had three doses. Giving the rest a booster in the next three weeks will be a huge challenge, requiring almost 1 million doses delivered a day. Johnson acknowledged that many routine medical procedures would have to be postponed to meet the goal.

(With Inputs From Associated Press)