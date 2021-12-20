The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday postponed its annual meeting that had been due to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in January until mid-2022. Considering the sudden spike of the Omicron cases, the organisers have decided to postpone the meet.Also Read - Omicron Alert! Gujarat Govt Extends Night Curfew in 8 Major Cities till December 31 | Details Here

"Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels," the Geneva-based WEF said on its website.

"Despite the meeting's stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary."