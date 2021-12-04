Tunis: A 23-year-old man from a sub-Saharan African country has been confirmed as Tunisia’s first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the country’s Health Minister Ali Mrabet said on Friday.Also Read - First Case Of Omicron In Gujarat: South Africa Returnee Found Positive In Jamnagar

The man landed at the Tunis-Carthage International Airport from Istanbul, Turkey, Mrabet said in a statement carried on Al-Wataniya, the state's central television, Xinhua news agency reported.

After testing positive for the virus at the airport, the man was sent to a local hotel where he would be subjected to mandatory quarantine, according to the official.