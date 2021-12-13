New Delhi: The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 reported in 63 countries including India will surpass Delta in spreading speed, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its latest update. The WHO said that Omicron appears to have a “growth advantage over Delta” based on the limited evidence.Also Read - 30% of America's 43 Omicron Cases Had Booster Shots: CDC

“Based on current limited evidence, Omicron appears to have a growth advantage over Delta. It is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low but also appears to spread more quickly than the Delta variant of other countries where the incidence of Delta is high such as in the UK,” the WHO said. Also Read - Omicron Threat: With 'Tidal Wave', UK Could Witness 75,000 Deaths By April, Says Study; PM Johnson Bats For Booster Dose

The WHO said it is not clear yet why the new strain is spreading so fast. “Whether Omicron’s observed rapid growth in countries with high levels of population immunity is related to immune evasion, intrinsic increased transmissibility or a combination of both remains uncertain. However, given the current available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs,” WHO said. Also Read - With Omicron Cases Rising, Will Delhi Impose Lockdown? CM Kejriwal Drops Big Hint

Omicron Variant May Reduce Covid Vaccine Efficacy: WHO

As per the initial study, the Omicron variant might reduce the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines based on preliminary data, but this strain is less dangerous than Delta, the WHO said.

“There are limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron. Preliminary evidence, and the considerably altered antigenic profile of the Omicron spike protein, suggests a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission associated with Omicron,” the statement said.

The WHO has classified Omicron, detected in South Africa and some other countries recently, as a ‘Variant of Concern’. Health experts have expressed possibilities that owing to the genetic modification in the virus, it may possess some specific characteristics.