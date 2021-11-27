Berlin: New COVID variant Omicron was on Saturday detected in Germany, a minister in the western state of Hesse said. Notably, the mutations were found in a passenger arriving from South Africa.Also Read - World On Alert As UK Reports Omicron Covid Variant. What We Know So Far

"Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South Africa," tweeted Kai Klose, social affairs minister in Hesse.

Giving further details, Kai Klose said a full sequencing of the variant was being carried out and the person was isolating. He added that anyone who has travelled from South Africa in the last few weeks should limit contacts and get tested.

The development comes at a time when Germany and many other European countries grapple with a surge in coronavirus cases.

In the meantime, Germany Health Minister Jens Spahn warned that the situation was worse than ever. “We must reduce all contact, we are in a situation that is more serious than we have had before,” he said at a townhall with a group of experts.

It must be noted that Germany recorded 67,125 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said. As per updates, more than 100,000 people have died with COVID-19.

In the wake of Omicron variant, most of Germans are preparing for tighter restrictions as intensive care units, especially in eastern and southern Germany, reach their limits and COVID-19 patients are transferred from hospitals that are overwhelmed. In the meantime, Germany has said that it will classify South Africa as a virus-variant area from Sunday.