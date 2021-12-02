Omicron Variant Latest News Today: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said two cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Karnataka. Giving further details, the Centre said that both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years with mild symptoms. However, the Ministry added that severe symptoms have not been noted in the patients.Also Read - Omicron Scare: Maharashtra Revises Guidelines For Passengers Arriving In State | Check Details Here

"We need not panic about Omicron detection but awareness is absolutely essential. Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid gatherings," the health ministry said, adding that increased COVID-19 vaccine uptake was the need of the hour.

Giving further details, the Central government stated that 373 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in 30 nations including India so far and the country was monitoring the situation.

“It is too early to assess whether Omicron causes more severe infection or less compared to variants, including Delta,” the ministry said quoting the World Health Organisation which has designated the new variant as a ‘variant of concern’.

The Centre also added that the South East Asian region, including India, has only 3.1 per cent of the world’s COVID-19 cases in the last one week.

As per the list shared by the Union health ministry, the Omicron variant has now been detected in at least 375 cases in 30 countries. Full list here: