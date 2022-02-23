Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that the BA.2 variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain is not more severe than the original. Based on a sample of people from various countries, “we are not seeing a difference in severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2,” Maria Van Kerkhove, a senior WHO official, said in an online question and answer session.Also Read - 'Been 25 Days, Still Suffering', CJI Ramana to Advocate Who Urges Him to Resume Physical Hearings

"So this is a similar level of severity as it relates to risk of hospitalisation. And this is really important, because in many countries, they've had a substantial amount of circulation, both of BA.1 and BA.2," she said.

Van Kerkhove, who leads the technical side of the WHO's Covid-19 response team, was reporting the findings of a committee of experts tracking the evolution of the virus. Their conclusions will come as a relief to countries such as Denmark, where the BA.2 variant of Omicron has circulated widely.

The WHO said in a statement that initial data suggests the new BA2 variant “appears inherently more transmissible than BA.1,” and that further studies are ongoing to discover why this is the case. “However the global circulation of all variants is reportedly declining,” it added.

(With AFP inputs)