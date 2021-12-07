Washington: Amid Omicron fear, top US scientist Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, however the early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder.Also Read - Omicron Scare: How Badly Can Omicron Variant Affect Children? Here's How To Keep Them Safe | Watch Video To Find Out

Speaking to news agency AFP, he said it almost certainly is not more severe than Delta. "There is some suggestion that it might even be less severe," he added.

"I think that's going to take another couple of weeks at least in South Africa and then as we get more infections throughout the rest of the world, it might take longer to see what's the level of severity," he added.