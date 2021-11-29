New Delhi: Raising concern over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said that new strain poses a ‘very high’ risk globally, however, uncertainties remained about how contagious and dangerous the strain was. “If another major surge of Covid-19 takes place driven by Omicron, consequences may be severe,” WHO stated, adding though that “‘to date, no deaths linked to Omicron variant have been reported.’Also Read - Omicron Variant: AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria's Stern Warning People Should NOT Ignore | Read Here

Earlier last week, the World Health Organisation had classified the latest variant Omicron, as a “Variant of Concern” (VOC). According to WHO’s definition, a VOC, with a degree of global public health significance demonstrates one or more of mutational changes such as increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology, increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation, and decrease in effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. Also Read - Flying to Karnataka Amid Looming Omicron Threat? Know Fresh Guidelines Here

This is a developing story. More details will be added. Also Read - Gautam Buddh Nagar Doctors, Medical Staff On Alert As Omicron Spreads | Read Details