Geneva: In the wake of the Omicron variant threat, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday urged the countries in the South-East Asia Region to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health and social measures. In a statement, the WHO also asked these countries to enhance vaccination coverage.Also Read - Each Person Arriving from South Africa to be Quarantined, Tested for New Variant at Mumbai Airport

“In view of surge in COVID-19 cases elsewhere globally and detection of new variant of concern Omicron, the WHO appealed to countries in South-East Asia Region to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health & social measures, & enhance vaccination coverage,” WHO said in a statement. Also Read - No New Cases Of New, More Transmissible 'Omicron' At Delhi Airport

In view of surge in COVID-19 cases elsewhere globally and detection of new variant of concern Omicron, WHO today appealed to countries in South-East Asia Region to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health & social measures, & enhance vaccination coverage: WHO pic.twitter.com/Z2N3dHr8ml — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Also Read - New York Declares State of Emergency Amid Omicron Variant Threat

On Friday, the WHO designated the new COVID variant B.1.1.529, first detected from South Africa this week, as a Variant of Concern and named it ‘Omicron’.

In a statement, the WHO said the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE), an independent group of experts that periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus, convened on Friday to assess the B.1.1.529 variant, first reported to the world health body from South Africa on November 24.

“The new #COVID19 virus variant – Omicron – has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. This is why we need to speed up our efforts to deliver on #VaccinEquity ASAP and protect the most vulnerable everywhere,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology, the TAG-VE has advised WHO that this variant should be designated as a Variant of Concern, and the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a VOC, named Omicron under its Greek-letter system.

“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa,” the WHO said.

The variant, first reported to WHO from South Africa on Wednesday, has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

The WHO has countries to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, submit complete genome sequences and associated metadata to a publicly available database.