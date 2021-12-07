New Delhi: The chances of testing positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus just 90 days after getting infected with COVID-19 is three times higher than that of the Delta variant, said World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan. She further stated that these are just the initial days of the Omicron variant and it will take a few weeks to decipher the clinical features of this infection.Also Read - Omicron vs Delta: The Battle Of Coronavirus Mutants | All You Need to Know

During a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Swaminathan said, "There is a lag between the rise in cases and the rise in hospitalisation. We must wait for two to three weeks to study hospitalisation rates to know how severe this disease is."

The top scientist added, "Cases in South Africa are rising fast with omicron variant. Reports show that more children are getting infected by this strain in that country. South Africa is also testing more." She also pointed out that as not many vaccines are available for children currently and only a handful of countries have started vaccinations for kids and warned at a potential rise in cases due to it.

“Not many vaccines available for children and very few countries vaccinating children. Children and the unvaccinated may get more infections when cases rise. We are still waiting for data to conclude omicron variant’s impact on children,” she said.

“We need to take a comprehensive and science-based approach on vaccination. It is the same virus we are dealing with and hence measures to protect it will be the same. If we need a variant vaccine, it will depends on how much ‘immune escape’ the variant has,” she added. Swaminathan also stated that a priority must be given to “vaccinate all those aged above 18 years to reduce transmission”.