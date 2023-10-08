Home

On Camera: Israeli Women Captured, Taken Hostage By Hamas Fighters After Invading Border Towns

Disturbing visuals doing the rounds on social media platforms showed Israeli women, soaked in blood and hand tied behind their backs, being shoved into military vehicles by armed Hamas fighters.

A civilian woman, drenched in blood and hands bound with ropes, can be seen being dislodged from the back of a vehicle by Hamas militants. (Screengrab)

New Delhi: Scores of Israeli civilians, including women and elderly, were captured and taken hostage by Hamas fighters as the Palestinian armed group stormed several Israeli border towns after a surprise offensive against the Jewish nation on Saturday.

Trigger warning: Hamas terrorists kidnapped an Israeli young woman earlier today. Hamas = Isis. Same ideology, different names. The footage coming out of southern Israel makes this absolutely clear. pic.twitter.com/DV1buYx2Br — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 7, 2023

Another video going viral on social media sites showed a woman, later identified as Noah, being captured and taken hostage by Hamas militants, reportedly after the armed fighters stormed an open-air music festival near the Gaza-Israel border on Saturday morning, killed several revelers and took scores others hostage.

Noa was partying in the south of Israel at a music festival when the Hamas’ terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her into Gaza. The look on the young woman’s face is just heartbreaking. 💔 She could be your mother, daughter or sister.pic.twitter.com/EG23dUSccv — Suraj Balakrishnan (@SurajBala) October 8, 2023

This comes after the naked corpse of a young German-jewish woman was paraded through the streets of Israel by Hamas fighters. A horrifying video doing the rounds on social media platforms showed the naked body of the young woman, identified as Shani Louk, being paraded in the back of the pickup truck amid loud chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and deafening cheers from a raucous crowd.

I couldn't sleep. The footage with HAMAS terrorist dragging one young woman whose crotch is stained with blood by her hair and this video. After this, the photos of captured stripped HAMAS terrorists leave me ice cold.

⚡️ The mother of the German woman Shani Luk, who was caught… pic.twitter.com/SbDDpoQeK3 — SheFella 🇱🇻🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@GoldenR_Fella) October 8, 2023

The Hamas fighters can also be seen spitting on the slain woman’s body as crowd of Palestinians follows the vehicle while cheering and chanting slogans.

The woman was reportedly murdered by Hamas fighters after she was captured by Hamas militants as they laid siege to the Nova Music Festival near the Gaza-Israel border.

Earlier, Hamas had claimed the body belonged to a female soldier of the Israeli Army, however, the victim’s sister later confirmed her identity after the video surfaced on social media sites.

This is Shani Louk from Germany 🇩🇪 She's the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Hamas terrorists yesterday in Israel 🇮🇱 She was attending a music festival for peace near the Gaza fence when the attack started. #Shani_Louk #ShaniLouk… https://t.co/hKc1FS6edp pic.twitter.com/r8JFOjP0kJ — ✙ Albina Fella ✙ 🇺🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇵🇱🇺🇸🇨🇦🇦🇺 (@albafella1) October 8, 2023

In another purported incident, Hamas fighters allegedly took an elderly Israeli woman, Yafa, captive from her home near a border town.

Hamas has taken captive Yafa, an elderly Israeli woman. Only the most depraved and cowardly scum of the earth would rip an old lady from her home and take her hostage. Every decent person must speak out now. Every government and every human rights organization must demand Hamas… pic.twitter.com/7LPhbOFVCU — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 8, 2023

An elderly Israeli woman is forced to take a photo with an ISIS oops HAMAS gunman as she holds his gun. No civilian deserves this trauma. Let them go meet the IDF for a photoshoot! #IStandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/L3rtvMADwP — ©KIRUGARA© (@pkmwiandi) October 8, 2023

One video showed an Israeli mother and her two kids being taken captive by armed fighters of the Palestinian outfit.

The video shows a woman and her children captured by Hamas. According to unofficial reports, about 750 Israeli citizens are missing since the Hamas attack yesterday. Hamas gives an estimated figure of 2,500. Not all of the hostages are Israelis. Hamas promises to publish… pic.twitter.com/1yK2QLovt3 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 8, 2023

According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), at least 750 Israeli civilians and soldiers have been taken hostage by Hamas forces in Gaza. However, Hamas has put the number at 2,500. The hostages also include foreign nationals, including 17 Nepalis, Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel told news agency ANI.

Visuals Israeli civilians and soldiers being captured by Hamas fighter, roughed up, dragged through the streets of Gaza and Israeli border town, and herded into vehicles, have surfaced on social media since the latest offensive by Hamas started.

In a coordinated assault, Hamas fired around 5,000 rockets on Israel on Saturday morning and infiltrated border areas under the control of Israel. Over 500 people have been killed in both Israel and Palestine as the latest conflict quickly heads towards a full blown war between the two arch enemies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a “state of war” after unprecedented attack by the Hamas group.

Meanwhile, Hamas’ military wing’s elusive leader, Mohammed Deif, issued a rare public statement on Sunday, stating that the group has launched a massive offensive codenamed “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” to drive out “Israeli invaders and liberate Al-Quds (Jerusalem)”.

“We’ve decided to say enough is enough,” Deif said as he urged all Palestinians to confront Israel.

In retaliation, Israel launched a counteroffensive ‘Operation Iron Swords’ against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which the group controls, and also urged its citizens to stay indoors. According to latest updates, 198 Palestinians were killed and 1,610 were injured after Israel’s counterattack in Gaza.

