On Camera: Two World War 2 Planes Collide Mid-Air During US Airshow, 6 Feared Dead

The condition of the pilots in both aircraft is yet to be determined, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was quoted as saying.

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday (AP Photo)

United States: Two World War-era planes collided mid-air during an airshow at Texas’s Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. Six flight crew members are feared dead as planes immediately fell off to the ground and burst into flames. The collision happened between a Boeing B-17 bomber, which was widely used during World War 2, and a smaller plane.

Also Read:

The condition of the pilots in both aircraft is yet to be determined, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was quoted as saying.

Authorities say that the accident occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas event at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Watch: Two Planes Collides At ‘Wings Over Dallas’ Air Show

OMG – two planes collided at ‘Wings Over Dallas’ air show today This is crazy pic.twitter.com/CNRCCnIXF0 — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) November 12, 2022

The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show, Associated Press reported, adding that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

In a tweet, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said that there were still details that remained “unknown or unconfirmed”.

As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The @NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with @DallasPD and @DallasFireRes_q continuing to provide support. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 12, 2022

One of the last major crashes of a B-17 was on October 2, 2019, when seven people died in an accident at an airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.