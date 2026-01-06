Home

On Trump’s persistence on Greenland, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen responds with ‘NATO will collapse’ warning

New Delhi: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that if the US attempts to seize Greenland, the NATO military alliance will collapse. In a television interview on Monday night, Frederiksen said that if the US takes military action against a NATO member country, the entire NATO system will be destroyed. Nothing will remain.

What Does Europe Say?

Meanwhile, leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK have also clearly stated that Greenland belongs to its people. Only Greenland and Denmark have the right to make any decisions related to Greenland and Denmark.

Trump Had Mentioned The Possibility Of Seizing Greenland

US President Donald Trump had mentioned the possibility of seizing Greenland in a statement on Sunday, January 4. He was speaking to reporters about the attack on Venezuela. During this time, Trump said that he would discuss Greenland within 20 days.

He has previously mentioned bringing Greenland under US control several times. Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, which is also a part of NATO. Trump has not ruled out the possibility of military action.

Denmark And The US Are Both NATO Members

Denmark and Greenland are part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Both the Kingdom of Denmark and the US are member states of NATO. NATO guarantees the sovereignty and security of these countries.

Under this agreement, military action against one member state is considered an attack on all member states of the alliance.

The US has a close relationship with Denmark and Greenland. Denmark is a founding member of NATO. A 1951 defense agreement allows the US to maintain military bases in Greenland. The two countries cooperate in security, science, environment, and trade.

Our Country Is Not For Sale: Greenland PM

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that when the US president links Greenland to Venezuela and talks about military intervention, it is not only wrong but also disrespectful to our people.

Nielsen issued a statement on January 4, saying, “I want to state calmly and clearly from the outset that there is no reason for panic or concern. Nothing has changed as a result of Katie Miller’s post, which showed Greenland wrapped in the American flag.”

