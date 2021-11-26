Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday expressed concern over new COVID variant which was detected in South Africa and said the country is currently on the verge of a state of emergency. In the meantime, Bennett met health experts to discuss how best to respond to the new variant of the coronavirus which is said to be contagious than the Delta strain.Also Read - New Covid Variant: Uttar Pradesh Sounds Alert, Calls For Rigorous Screening of All International Travellers

"We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency," Bennett said, according to a statement from his office. "Our main principle is to act fast, strong and now."

Apart from South Africa, Israel has also reported one case of the new strain in a traveller returning from Malawi. On Thursday, Israel announced that it was barring its citizens from travelling to southern Africa and banning the entry of foreigners from the region.