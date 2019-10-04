New Delhi: ”Ón whose agenda are you working?” asked Pakistan Foreign Minister when he was asked to name the 58 countries that Prime Minister Imran Khan had praised for backing Islamabad on its stance on the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC). Notably, Qureshi, during a talk show on Pakistan TV channel Express News, got angry over journalist Javed Chaudhary when the latter asked him about a tweet in which the minister had claimed that Pakistan got the support of more than 50 nations at the UNHRC against India on Kashmir.

“On whose agenda are you working?” Qureshi snapped at Chaudhry. “Are you going to tell me or decide which countries have or have not supported Pakistan at the UN?… You may write whatever you want!” On being again pressed for endorsing Imran Khan’s comment on his own Twitter handle, Qureshi said, “No! No! Show me the tweet I have written, not what Prime Minister Khan has written. You have said my tweet… show that to me. I want my tweet.”

After Ghareeda it was Javed Ch's turn today. 😂😂😂 This was brutal from SMQ on that 58 figure of UNHRC is wrong and all that propaganda. Look at the face of Javed Ch. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sllB8oe3QW — Hassan (@iahassan9) October 1, 2019

However, when the anchor showed him his post, the minister said he found nothing wrong in the tweet. “I stand by what I have said. What is so surprising in this….whose agenda are you following?”

Last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, had thanked 58 countries for backing Pakistan in Human Rights Council.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Khan had said,”I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of int community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris’ rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions.”

Soon his tweet turned into a source of laughter as there are only 47 members in UNHRC. Here’s how the states are divided– African States: 13 seats, Asia-Pacific States: 13 seats, Latin American and Caribbean States: 8 seats, Western European and other States: 7 seats, Eastern European States: 6 seats.