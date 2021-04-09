Texas: In an unfortunate incident, at least one person died, and five others were injured in a shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, said police. However, the gunman who shot dead one person and wounded others in the area has been taken into custody, Bryan Police was quoted as saying by CNN. Also Read - Three Dead, 4 Injured in House Party Shooting in North Carolina

According to reports, the gunman, who is believed to be an employee of the company, Kent Moore Cabinets, fled before police arrived at the spot but was later arrested by police.

Bryan Police said that a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was shot while pursuing the suspect. However, the trooper is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told CNN that it’s not known how long the suspect had been working at the company, located inside an industrial park, or what the motive is.

The incident was reported after Bryan police received a call around 2:30 PM local time of an active shooter being present at the facility.

Soon after the incident, Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement that the state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect.

“Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect,” Abbott said.