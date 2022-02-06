Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took to Twitter and paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Lata took her last breath in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She had been in hospital since January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid with mild symptoms. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar' Last Rites: Mumbai Police Ups Security at Shivaji Park, Issues Traffic Advisory

“With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world, ” Imran Khan tweeted. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar: India's Nightingale Who Found An Admirer In Pakistan's Brutal Dictator Zia ul Haq

Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan’s National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said, “In the passing of Lata Mangeshkar, the world of music has lost a singing legend who mesmerized generations with her melodious voice. The people of my generation grew up listening to her beautiful songs that will remain part of our memory. May she rest in peace.”

“She is no more. She died in the morning,” her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar told PTI, confirming the news that one of India’s most well known and well loved personalities was no more. “Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis,” Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at the Breach Candy hospital here, told reporters.

The government announced a two-day “state mourning” for Mangeshkar, who had a prodigious almost eight-decade career in which she sang an estimated 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada, and across classical and other genres.

Official sources in New Delhi said a wireless message had been sent out to state chief secretaries by the Union Home Ministry that the national flag will fly at half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India.

There will be no official entertainment in this period. The body of the singer was first taken to her Pedder Road residence Prabhu Kunj and later to Shivaji Park for her multitude of fans to pay their respect before the funeral at Shivaji Park around 6.30 pm.