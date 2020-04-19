New Delhi: Barely six months after the Kartarpur corridor was thrown open for the pilgrims amid much fanfare and many controversies, domes of the Gurudwara have collapsed after a spell of a storm on Saturday evening. According to reports, eight newly constructed domes of the outside perimeter of the Gurudwara collapsed. Four of the domes which collapsed were on minars — 2 on Museum, one on Dewanistan and one on Darshan Deori. Also Read - Will Allow Prayers During Ramzan, Says Pakistan; Gives in to Hardline Pressure

Also Read - COVID-19: Pakistan to Finally Bring Back 43,000 Nationals stuck in Different Countries

Questions are being raised whether Pakistan indulged in some foul play and diverted money. The total cost of the upgrading of the Gurudwara was Pakistani rupees 13.2 billion.

The gurdwara has been closed since 15th March due to global COVID crisis.

Pakistan’s Minister of Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the matter has been addressed before the Religious Affairs Minister Noor Ul Haq Qadri with a request for an immediate inquiry.