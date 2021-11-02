Glasglow: PM Modi on Tuesday during the COP26 Leaders Event Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Development said, ”One Sun, One World & One Grid’ will not only reduce storage needs but also enhance viability of solar projects. This creative initiative will not only reduce carbon footprints & energy cost but also open a new avenue for cooperation between different countries & regions.”Also Read - Video: Joe Biden Appears to Doze Off While Listening to COP26 Speech, Twitter Mocks Him | Watch

PM Modi further added that the use of fossil fuels made some countries prosperous but it made the Earth and environment poor. The race for fossil fuels also created geo-political tensions. Also Read - PM Modi Makes 5 Commitments On Climate Action At COP26, Announces Net-Zero Carbon Emissions By 2070