New Delhi: One of the two suspects in the shooting rampage in Kansas City, US state of Kansas, in which four people were killed and another five wounded, was detained, the police said on Monday, adding the other was still at large.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, was captured and taken to custody late Sunday, hours after police responded to a shooting spree at Tequila KC bar in downtown Kansas City, and searched for what they believed to be two suspects, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (KCKPD) said in a statement that the second suspect, 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales, “was still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.”

“If you see him or know of his whereabouts, do not approach,” KCKPD said, adding that there was nothing further to report at the moment.

Police were still trying to piece together what happened at the bar through the help of surveillance video and witness accounts, KCKPD spokesman Thomas Tomasic said Sunday, adding that investigators believed the shooting was an isolated incident that did not seem to be “racially motivated.”