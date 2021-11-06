London: People who meet online and take their internet dating to next level, here’s a lesson to learn for you. However, it is highly recommended that such people should do due diligence and first find out more about the partner before actually meeting in person.Also Read - Bumble, The Online Dating App That Lets Women Make The First Move!

One such incident happened recently in Hull, England where two women had to find out the hard way that trust is something that should not be easily given. The incident unfolded when they met a 25-year-old man who turned out to be someone who has a plethora of criminal records in the past. The man has been identified as Allan MacGilvray of Hull.

As per reports, Allan MacGilvray of Hull grabbed one of his victims in a headlock and dragged her to a bed. In the incident, she lost consciousness and suffered a panic attack.

Another woman was left with a black eye after he lost his temper during an argument with MacGilvray, reported HullLive.

However, MacGilvray denied assaulting a woman, causing actual bodily harm, between November 15 and 17 last year. He was convicted by a local court after a trial. He was cleared by the jury at Hull Crown Court of raping her.

Earlier also, MacGilvray had admitted assaulting a woman, causing actual bodily harm, and criminal damage in December.

As per the prosecution, MacGilvray met the first victim online and eventually invited him to her home and then both of them allegedly had consensual sex.

MacGilvray later admitted to assaulting the second woman when they met in December.

It must be noted that MacGilvray had convictions to 65 past offenses, including violence, controlling and coercive behavior.