New Delhi: If Donald Trump is not re-elected in the Presidential elections in November, the United States could head towards another 9/11 inspired terror attack, Osama Bin Laden's niece said in her first-ever interview on Monday.

Noor Bin Ladin, the niece of the horrific 9/11 attacks mastermind, told The New York Post that only President Donald Trump can save the country from terror activities as the ISIS expanded when Obama and Biden were in power.

The 33-year-old who has always been an ardent supporter of Trump claimed that the Leftists in America have always aligned themselves with radicalism. When Obama was in power with Biden on his side, they let the ISIS infiltrate into Europe, she said.

“Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” Noor said in the interview.

Bin Ladin said that she had been going to the States with her mom several times a year from the age of three and she became a Trump supporter back in 2015 when he announced his presidential bid.

“I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve. He must be reelected,” she said, adding that Trump’s re-election is “vital for the future of not only America but western civilization as a whole.”

Notably, Noor Bin Ladin and her family have always maintained a different spelling in the surname from her terrorist uncle Osama bin Laden.

Her statements come ahead of the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will commemorate the event in rural Pennsylvania where one of the hijacked planes crashed in a field.