By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
‘Open the f*cking strait, you bast*rds’: US President Trump gives BIG statement amid Iran war
'Open the f*cking strait, you bast*rds': US President Trump gives BIG statement amid Iran war
‘Open the f*cking strait, you bast*rds’: US President Trump gives BIG statement amid Iran war
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.