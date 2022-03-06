Kyiv: As India began the last leg of operation Ganga to evacuate stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv requested its nationals, who are still stuck in the conflict-stricken European nation, to fill up a form mentioning basic details on an ‘urgent basis’. Taking to Twitter, the embassy posted a Google form asking for basic details like name, passport number and current location of the standard students and professionals.Also Read - What is Nuclear "Dirty Bomb" That Russia Claims Ukraine Is Making In Chernobyl?

"All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS," the embassy tweeted and asked the people to be 'safe' and 'strong' till they are evacuated.

All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS . Be Safe Be Strong @opganga@MEAIndia@PIB_India@DDNewslive@DDNationalhttps://t.co/4BrBuXbVbz — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 6, 2022

Ukraine Conflict

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Hungary began its final leg of the evacuation process and asked students who have already crossed Ukraine’s border and are staying in their own accommodations to reach the Hungaria City Center in the Hungarian capital Budapest between 10 am and noon.

“Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm,” the ,embassy in Hungary said in a tweet.

Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm — Indian Embassy in Hungary (@IndiaInHungary) March 6, 2022

Hundreds of Indian students are still reported to be stuck in conflict zones in eastern Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that arranging buses to evacuate the stranded Indian in the middle of the conflict was proving to be the biggest challenge for the government. Around 13,300 people have returned to India from Ukraine so far by 63 flights under Operation Ganga, Ministery of External Affairs said on Saturday.