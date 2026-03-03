Home

Operation Sindoor 2.0 soon? Pakistan President Zardari issues big statement, says Islamabad remains open to talks

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari accused New Delhi of preparing for another Operation Sindoor like conflict, requesting the Indian government to return to negotiations.

Pakistan President Claimed India Preparing For Another War: Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday made a statement that has jolted the political corridors of both the countries. He directly accused India of preparing for another ‘war’, requesting New Delhi to step back and return to bilateral talks. While addressing a joint sitting of Parliament amid the ongoing protests by the opposition, the President stated, “India’s leaders say they are preparing for another war. As a lifelong advocate of regional peace, I would not recommend it,” adding that Islamabad is ready to talk.

