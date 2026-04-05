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Opportunity to discipline America will not come again; No compromise, says Iran

‘Opportunity to discipline America will not come again; No compromise’, says Iran

He accused Western governments of maintaining a deliberate silence regarding the repeated attacks targeting Iran's nuclear facilities.

He also stated that Tehran seeks to secure terms for a "decisive and permanent" end to the war.

New Delhi: Tehran: Amid escalating tensions with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a stern statement. He declared that teaching America a lesson is now Iran’s primary objective. He further asserted that the scope for any compromise with the U.S. has completely vanished. Araghchi’s statement comes in the wake of an alleged U.S.-Israeli attack that targeted a vital bridge in Iran. Iran has stated that it is prepared to go to any lengths to retaliate against attacks on its infrastructure.

What did Araghchi Say?

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi remarked, “Bridges can be rebuilt, but the opportunity to discipline America will not come again.” He also stated that Tehran seeks to secure terms for a “decisive and permanent” end to the war imposed upon the country by the U.S. and Israel. He emphasized, “Our concern is to ensure a decisive and permanent conclusion to this illegal war that has been thrust upon us.”

Iran Unwilling to Meet with US

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Iran has officially informed intermediaries that it is unwilling to meet with U.S. officials in Islamabad in the coming days, deeming American demands unacceptable. Iran’s semi-official news agency, Fars, citing a knowledgeable source early Friday morning, reported that Iran had rejected a U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire—conveyed through a “friendly” nation the previous day.

Warning Issued Regarding Attacks on Nuclear Plant

Araghchi also warned that radioactive fallout resulting from sustained attacks on the Bushehr nuclear power plant would not merely endanger life in Tehran, but would instead devastate the capitals of neighbouring countries. He accused Western governments of maintaining a deliberate silence regarding the repeated attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities. Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant was attacked for the fourth time on Saturday, resulting in the death of a security guard and damage to a building. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), there has been no increase in radiation levels.

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