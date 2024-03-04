Home

‘Our Common Humanity Compels Us To Act’: Kamala Harris Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

United States Vice President Kamala Harris called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. She also requested Israel to increase the flow of aid there.

Washinton: Amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, United States Vice President Kamala Harris called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday. She urged Israel to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to address the ‘inhumane’ conditions and ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ among the people in Palestine. Speaking at an event in Alabama’s Selma, she stated that people living in the Gaza Strip are starving, and the conditions in the region are inhumane. “People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane and our common humanity compels us to act,” Harris reportedly said. “The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses,” she said.

Hamas refused to provide the names of hostages that are still alive and on the other hand Israel boycotted Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo on Sunday, an Israeli newspaper reported.

“Hamas claims it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal. Let’s get a ceasefire. Let’s reunite the hostages with their families. And let’s provide immediate relief to the people of Gaza,” Harris said.

Joe Biden on Israel-Hamas Conflict

On February 26, President Biden expressed hope that there will be a ceasefire by “next Monday” in the conflict. Responding to a question that when a ceasefire may start, the US President said, “Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend, I mean, the end of the weekend.”

“My national security adviser tells me that we’re close. We’re close, it’s not done yet. And I hope that by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire,” Biden added.

Earlier, the militant outfit backed off some major demands in hostage negotiations and put a hold in fighting in the Gaza Strip after Israel accused its position of being “delusional,” CNN reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.