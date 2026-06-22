‘Our fighter jets will have full freedom’: What did Israeli PM Netanyahu say on Lebanon attacks?

Netanyahu reaffirmed that Israeli forces in southern Lebanon can act against any direct or emerging threat, stressing that current military directives remain unchanged.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/our-fighter-jets-will-have-full-freedom-what-did-israeli-pm-netanyahu-say-on-lebanon-attacks-8454242/ Copy

Benjamin Netanyahu (File image)

Iran-Lebanon war: In a significant global development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday reiterated that Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) personnel operating in southern Lebanon retain complete operational freedom to counter any immediate or potential threats. Emphasising Israel’s security priorities, Netanyahu said the military remains empowered to act against dangers targeting either its troops or residents living in northern Israel. His remarks come amid ongoing regional tensions, as Israel continues to maintain a strong security posture along its northern border and closely monitor developments in the area.

What did Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggest to IDF?

In his recent statement, Netanyahu said the instructions issued by him and the Defence Minister to the IDF remain unchanged. “ Read more: Iran issues sharp warning to US over Lebanon clause in MoU, says ‘continuation of this situation will cost...’ Our forces deployed in southern Lebanon are fully authorised to take action against any direct or developing threat to them or to communities in northern Israel. There are no operational constraints on the IDF in this regard. I fully support our troops, and they have the backing of the entire nation,” he said. Also read: Big development in West Asia conflict as Israel orders military to ceasefire in Lebanon

“I stand firm on the fact that we will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as is required to protect the residents of the north and all the citizens of the state,” he added.

Peace progress between US and Iran

Earlier in the day, US Vice President J D Vance informed the media about the progress made in the negotiations in Switzerland between the US and Iran.

Also read: Big relief for India after Iran-US peace deal as issues 60-day license for countries to buy Iranian oil

On Lebanon, Vance said negotiators had made “very good progress” in establishing what he described as a deconfliction mechanism aimed at preventing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah from escalating into a broader regional conflict.

He said the United States remained in contact with regional partners, including Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, throughout the negotiations. Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz had ordered the military to cease fire in Lebanon on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)