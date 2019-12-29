New Delhi: As Twitteratis are playing the usual year-ender game of summing up the year in four or five years, climate change activist Greta Thunberg summed up 2019 in five words: Our house is on fire, which brought the issue of climate change to the attention of the social media platform once again. The 16-year-old activist rose to prominence after her famous speech at the UN Climate Action Summit early this year where she asked the world leaders: How dare you!

Our house is on fire.#2019in5words — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2019

““You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

“How dare you pretend that this can be solved with just ‘business as usual’ and some technical solutions? With today’s emissions levels, that remaining CO2 budget will be entirely gone within less than 8 1/2 years.

“There will not be any solutions or plans presented in line with these figures here today, because these numbers are too uncomfortable. And you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is.

She also became the youngest person to be featured at Time’s person of the year.

“Thunberg began a global movement by skipping school: starting in August 2018, she spent her days camped out in front of the Swedish Parliament, holding a sign painted in black letters on a white background that read Skolstrejk för klimatet: “School Strike for Climate.” In the 16 months since, she has addressed heads of state at the U.N., met with the Pope, sparred with the President of the United States and inspired 4 million people to join the global climate strike on September 20, 2019, in what was the largest climate demonstration in human history,” the Times wrote about her.