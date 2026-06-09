‘Our interests are much bigger’: EAM Jaishankar gives big statement on India’s West Asia approach amid war

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that India's approach is firmly guided by its vast regional stakes, prioritizing the safety of nearly one crore Indian citizens, energy security and uninterrupted trade flows.

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S Jaishankar-File image-PTI

New Delhi: In a significant statement amid the ongoing war in West Asia, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India’s approach towards West Asia is guided by its deep and distinct relationships with all key stakeholders in the region, including the United States, Iran, Israel and the Gulf countries. Mentioning that dealing with a complex situation like the West Asia conflict after February 28, the Foreign Minister made several comments on the crisis and also how Iran is important for India for its energy interests.

What EAM Jaishankar said on India’s evolving foreign policy?

Speaking about India’s evolving foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with DD News, EAM Jaishankar said New Delhi’s interests today are far broader and more extensive compared to the previous era and that the country’s diplomatic engagement, conduct and outlook naturally reflect those expanding interests.

Also read: Big development in West Asia crisis as Iran military announces halt to attacks on Israel; here’s all we know

“Our interests are much bigger and much more spread out than in the earlier eras. So, when your interests are much deeper, then naturally our engagement, our behaviour, and our attitude reflect that. I’ll give you an example. Let’s take what is currently happening in the Gulf. So, you have essentially four parties. I’m simplifying it a bit. So, there is the US, there is Iran, there is Israel, and there is, for the sake of the argument, putting the Gulf together as a single party, though they are different,” the EAM stated.

What EAM Jaishankar said on dealing with complex situation like West Asia conflict?

EAM Jaishankar said that in dealing with a complex situation like the West Asia conflict after February 28, it was not a case of coming to a diplomatic conference and reconciling differences by taking a middle position. India, he noted, had sharp practical interests and deep stakes with each of the Gulf countries.

Also read: Avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel’: Indian Embassy in Israel issues fresh advisory to citizens amid escalating tensions in West Asia

“At the same time, you also have a relationship with Iran; Iran was a significant energy partner till their sanctions prevented them from remaining in the market in an effective way. It is a country where we have a significant intersection of interest, which we have demonstrated elsewhere,” he added.