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Our missile stockpile more than full: Iran derides US intelligence, says Iranians are 1000 per cent ready

‘Our missile stockpile more than full’: Iran derides US intelligence, says ‘Iranians are 1000 per cent ready’

Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the US had violated the ceasefire by attacking two Iranian oil tankers near the port of Jask and the Strait of Hormuz.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has rejected the claim that his country’s missile stockpile has been depleted. On Friday, Araghchi called the US claim that Iran’s missile stockpile was over a lie. He said that “the intelligence information of the American agency CIA on our military capability is wrong. The reality is that our missile stockpile is more than full since February 28, and we are 1000 per cent ready to protect our people”.

Abbas Araghchi said in his statement that America chooses the path of a reckless military adventure when there is a diplomatic solution. Is this a dirty trick to create pressure, or is it the result of some corrupting element which has once again trapped the American President Donald Trump? Whatever the reason, the result is always the same. Iranians do not bow to pressure.

Americans Failing Talks: Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi strongly criticized the US for opting for ‘reckless military audacity’ as a diplomatic solution was again on the horizon. Araghchi claimed that Iran’s missile inventory and launcher capacity have now reached 120 per cent. This is much higher than the estimates of the US intelligence community.

There have been reports in the American media citing the CIA, which states that Iran’s military capability has been badly hurt. The report says that Iran’s missiles will soon run out. The report claims that Iran no longer even has missile launchers left to launch missiles. This has been completely denied by Iran.

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US Violated Ceasefire: Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the US had violated the ceasefire by attacking two Iranian oil tankers near the port of Jask and the Strait of Hormuz and several coastal areas facing the waterway. The ministry said the attacks took place late Thursday night and early Friday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that its armed forces have responded strongly to the US attacks. The ministry said that this action is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement reached last month. This action is aggressive and provocative. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the presence of American forces in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman has become a cause of instability. This can have dangerous consequences.

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