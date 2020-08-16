New Delhi: Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee on Sunday extended her wishes on India’s 74th Independence Day, which was celebrated yesterday. “Happy Indian Independence Day! Reflecting on the past 74 years, it’s remarkable how much progress our people have made in the fight for justice. I hope you’ll join me today in celebrating and then commit to building an even better future,” Harris tweeted. Also Read - India, US Relationship Priority if Elected, Says Biden, Promises H-1B Reforms, Joint Anti-Terror Initiatives

During her maiden address to the Indian-American community, Democratic vice-presidential nominee Senator touched upon her proud Indian heritage and recalled how her mother always wanted to instill in her a ‘love for good idli’.

“Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry. And of course, she always wanted to instill in us, a love of good idli,” Harris said.

Elaborating the deep influence of the Indian heritage on her, Harris further said,”In Madras I would go on long walks with my grandfather, who at that point was retired. We would take morning walks where I”d hold his hand and he would tell me about the heroes who are responsible for the birth of the world”s biggest democracy. He would explain that it”s on us to pick up where they left off. Those lessons are a big reason why I am who I am today.”

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, California senator Harris, if elected, would be second in line of succession after Biden.